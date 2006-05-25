Beltone's Quality Services

Beltone has taken pride in serving patients for over 60 years. The Beltone network strives to provide the most comprehensive package of services in the hearing care industry. Beltone focuses on providing value in the following areas.

The patient's individual needs

Hearing instrument quality and advanced technology

Technologically-advanced fitting systems

Follow-up care and services.

Hearing instrument warranties

LS&D Coverage

30-day policy

Return Policies as applicable by law, vary from state to state. Check with your Beltone Hearing Care Practitioner for details, including the amount of any applicable non-refundable preparation fee.

*Not all states require the Hearing Care Professional to provide a 30-Day Refund Policy under specific circumstances. Please consult your state's laws regarding these circumstances

First Year Warranty Policy

All registered Beltone brand hearing instruments are covered by a full manufacturer's warranty, as set forth in the user book. The term of the coverage for custom aids is 14 months from the Beltone invoice date. Conventional aids are covered for 12 months from the date of delivery to the patient.

First Year Lost, Stolen and Damaged Coverage

The LS&D plan provides for one replacement of an instrument stolen, accidentally lost, or accidentally damaged. Any replacement instrument will be the same model as the original instrument, or any equivalent model where the original instrument is unavailable as determined by Beltone. Your Beltone Hearing Care Practitioner (HCP) will explain this coverage and give you written documents for your files. He or she will also explain how you may be able to extend this coverage.

