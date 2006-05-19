Landscape Services

Glass City Landscape has been installing residential and commercial landscapes, brick paver patios, and sidewalks for over 25 years.

Every project begins with you, the homeowner.

First, our designer works closely with you to translate your vision into exact plans and specifications. We help you select the plants and materials that work best to achieve your goals.

Our years of experience, training, and standards of excellence enable us to tackle any job - whether it's a complete new landscape, a low maintenance simple garden, or a large, eccentric garden area that adds serenity and peace to your home.

From concept to construction, we are with you every important step of the way.

