Flower Bouquet Number 3 was the choice of our voters. It is a long-stemmed bouquet tied together with lacy white ribbon. Eight calla lillies are mixed with white hydrangea. Whimsical strands of fern and beads complete this bouquet.

Twigs at 1241 Dixie Highway in Rossford is providing bridal bouquets for the WTOL England Custom Furniture Direct Fantasy Wedding.

Twigs is a family-owned business, serving Toledo and the surrounding areas. Our team of talented designers will help with your wedding hopes and dreams. We are a full-service florist, offering corporate and out-of-the-ordinary gifts for any occasion! For the new baby and parents, send one of our too cute baby gifts along with flowers!

Schedule your floral consultation and share your ideas with us!

The following elements of the wedding will be decided by our viewers who vote on wtol.com:

Bridal Gown

Catering

Chocolates

Flowers

Hair Styles

Honeymoon Destination

Invitations

Tuxedos

Wedding Bands

Wedding Cake

The lucky couple will also receive centerpieces, DJ service, limousine service, photography, and a wedding suite as part of the package.

The WTOL England Custom Furniture Direct Fantasy Wedding will happen at The Pinnacle in Maumee, and will be broadcast live during News 11's "AM Saturday" on June 17, 2006.