Our voters chose Bridal Gown Number 1 for the WTOL England Custom Furniture Direct Fantasy Wedding. It is a strapless, two-toned diamond white gown with cafe on the bodice and an inset on train. It features a split-open back and empire waist with pleats down the side, and stitching and sequins down the train.

Atlas Bridal Shop is providing a wedding gown and alterations for the bride in the WTOL England Custom Furniture Direct Fantasy Wedding. The rest of her bridal party will receive their gowns at 50% off.

We have an extensive selection of bridal gowns, bridesmaids dresses, flower girl, and mothers of the wedding dresses. We offer free layaway and pressing of gowns, and in-house alterations are also available.

We offer invitations at 20% off with the purchase of a regular-priced bridal gown. Check out our selection of bridal acessories, shoes, jewelry, purses, guest books, and ring pillows!

The following elements of the wedding will be decided by our viewers who vote on wtol.com:

Bridal Gown

Catering

Chocolates

Flowers

Hair Styles

Honeymoon Destination

Invitations

Tuxedos

Wedding Bands

Wedding Cake

The lucky couple will also receive centerpieces, DJ service, limousine service, photography, and a wedding suite as part of the package.

The WTOL England Custom Furniture Direct Fantasy Wedding will happen at The Pinnacle in Maumee, and will be broadcast live during News 11's "AM Saturday" on June 17, 2006.