Our voters chose Tuxedo Number 1 for the WTOL England Custom Furniture Direct Fantasy Wedding. It is classic gray cutaway by Oleg Cassini. It's traditional styling for morning or afternoon weddings with a peak lapel, and traditional tailcoat trousers. There's also a gray cutaway stripe in the pleated pants worn with a gray medallion ascot and dove-grey vest.

Champion Tuxedo of Toledo is supplying the tux for the Fantasy Wedding.

The following elements of the wedding will be decided by our viewers who vote on wtol.com:

Bridal Gown

Catering

Chocolates

Flowers

Hair Styles

Honeymoon Destination

Invitations

Wedding Bands

Wedding Cake

The lucky couple will also receive centerpieces, DJ service, limousine service, photography, and a wedding suite as part of the package.

The WTOL England Custom Furniture Direct Fantasy Wedding will happen at The Pinnacle in Maumee, and will be broadcast live during News 11's "AM Saturday" on June 17, 2006.