Bride's Ring 1 is a white gold band with 12 channel-set princess-cut diamonds. Total weight is about 3/4 of a karat.
J. Foster Jewelers is providing wedding bands for the winners of the WTOL England Custom Furniture Direct Fantasy Wedding.
We are Toledo's largest independent jewelry company. We are Toledo-based, and family-owned and operated.
Buy with us, and you could get interest-free financing for up to 1 year, free jewelry cleaning and inspection. Let us show you some one-of-a-kind designer bridal sets!
The following elements of the wedding will be decided by our viewers who vote on wtol.com:
The lucky couple will also receive centerpieces, DJ service, limousine service, photography, and a wedding suite as part of the package.
The WTOL England Custom Furniture Direct Fantasy Wedding will happen at The Pinnacle in Maumee, and will be broadcast live during News 11's "AM Saturday" on June 17, 2006.
