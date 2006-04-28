The winning invitation, made by Lallie, supplied by the Paula Brown Shop.

Invitation Number 2 is a tri-fold sheet made by Lallie, with a 3-ribbon embellishment when folded. It's a 3-tier/3 color design with script font style. The envelope has a 2-color metallic inlay.

Paula Brown Shop is providing custom wedding invitations to the winners of the WTOL England Custom Furniture Direct Fantasy Wedding.

Locally owned since October 1999, the Paula Brown Shop appeals to all shoppers, even the most discriminating. Paula Brown Shop offers a selection of products that rivals the best shops in big cities. You will discover a broad selection of the finest linens, china, flatware, glass, crystal, and stationery.

We feature Yves Delorme, Sferra, Raynaud Limoges, Baccarat, Gien, Alessi, Arte Italica, Mariposa, Vietri, Orrefors, Crane and Lallie, to name just a few.

The shop is an eclectic mix of design and style from traditional to contemporary. Paula Brown Shop offers a complete bridal registry, as well as invitations and stationery, and personal shoppers that are knowledgeable of all our products.

We ship anywhere in the continental US; and offer complementary gift wrap.

The following elements of the wedding will be decided by our viewers who vote on wtol.com:

Bridal Gown

Catering

Chocolates

Flowers

Hair Styles

Honeymoon Destination

Tuxedos

Wedding Bands

Wedding Cake

The lucky couple will also receive centerpieces, DJ service, limousine service, photography, and a wedding suite as part of the package.

The WTOL England Custom Furniture Direct Fantasy Wedding will happen at The Pinnacle in Maumee, and will be broadcast live during News 11's "AM Saturday" on June 17, 2006.