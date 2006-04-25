Radiant Impressions™ Custom Breast Prosthesis - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Radiant Impressions™ Custom Breast Prosthesis

We Believe Every Woman Should Feel Comfortable, Confident and Beautiful!

The new Radiant Impressions Custom Breast Prosthesis is revolutionary in size, weight and natural appearance. Lighter than other prostheses on the market, the contours of the Radiant Impressions Custom Breast Prosthesis are designed to fit your body and lifestyle – with matching skin tone and breast features, it’s a duplicate of your existing breast.

So you can feel more like yourself again! 

  • Customized to imitate existing breast and nipple size and color 
  • Lighter than other prostheses on the market 
  • Breathable and waterproof 
  • Worn with your choice of bra and swimsuit 
  • Choose from 21 colors for breast, nipple and areola 
  • Regain your active lifestyle…tennis, golf, swimming and running

Learn more at www.radiantimpressions.net

