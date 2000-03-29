Call 11 for Action Volunteers

The entire Call 11 for Action program is maintained by dedicated volunteers. These volunteers give the consumers a nonthreatening place to turn to, act as a neutral third party and offer them guidance from start to finish.

What do you need volunteers for?

Volunteers are needed to help resolve consumer complaints, either by referral or mediation.

What does it take to be a CFA volunteer?

The most important qualification is a sincere desire to help people resolve consumer problems they have been unable to solve themselves. We ask that you make a one-year commitment to the program, and participants should be at least 18 years old.

Do you provide any sort of training?

Yes. Our development team provides the training necessary to become a volunteer professional.

How much time would I need to spend each week?

Volunteers devote a few hours, one day a week, usually from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where is the office?

Call 11 for Action is located at WTOL's offices at 730 North Summit St.

What kind of people usually volunteer for CFA?

All kinds: teachers, lawyers, former CEOs, engineers, homemakers, pharmacists, secretaries, government employees and writers. People just like you!

Become a Call 11 for Action volunteer -- call 419-248-4422 now or fill out this form.