Call 11 for Action Volunteers
The entire Call 11 for Action program is maintained by dedicated volunteers. These volunteers give the consumers a nonthreatening place to turn to, act as a neutral third party and offer them guidance from start to finish.
What do you need volunteers for?
Volunteers are needed to help resolve consumer complaints, either by referral or mediation.
What does it take to be a CFA volunteer?
The most important qualification is a sincere desire to help people resolve consumer problems they have been unable to solve themselves. We ask that you make a one-year commitment to the program, and participants should be at least 18 years old.
Do you provide any sort of training?
Yes. Our development team provides the training necessary to become a volunteer professional.
How much time would I need to spend each week?
Volunteers devote a few hours, one day a week, usually from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where is the office?
Call 11 for Action is located at WTOL's offices at 730 North Summit St.
What kind of people usually volunteer for CFA?
All kinds: teachers, lawyers, former CEOs, engineers, homemakers, pharmacists, secretaries, government employees and writers. People just like you!
Become a Call 11 for Action volunteer -- call 419-248-4422 now or fill out this form.
Right now, we're looking for volunteers who want to be part of the Call 11 for Action team. We'll teach you everything you need to know. If you're interested in joining us, please fill out this form.
Thanks for applying to volunteer at Call 11 for Action. We'll be in touch!
Clouds will increase overnight with lows in the 30s.More >>
Clouds will increase overnight with lows in the 30s.More >>
Eighty-nine years ago, one of the most well-known cartoons made his first appearance to audiences.More >>
Eighty-nine years ago, one of the most well-known cartoons made his first appearance to audiences.More >>
All of the money raised at each Polar Plunge goes to providing free sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities in Michigan.More >>
All of the money raised at each Polar Plunge goes to providing free sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities in Michigan.More >>
Ohio is staking another public claim to the Wright brothers' legacy amid a dispute with Connecticut over an aviator that state says flew first.More >>
Ohio is staking another public claim to the Wright brothers' legacy amid a dispute with Connecticut over an aviator that state says flew first.More >>
The future of Ohio's once-powerful higher education advisory board remains uncertain with the panel remaining inactive because it doesn't have enough members for a quorum.More >>
The future of Ohio's once-powerful higher education advisory board remains uncertain with the panel remaining inactive because it doesn't have enough members for a quorum.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Tuesday afternoon there were mock interviews that took place to help those who have disabilities be prepared for employment.More >>
Tuesday afternoon there were mock interviews that took place to help those who have disabilities be prepared for employment.More >>
Nick Rokicki and Joe Kelley, known for their series "Pete the Popcorn," talked to students at St. Joseph School in Sylvania Wednesday morning.More >>
Nick Rokicki and Joe Kelley, known for their series "Pete the Popcorn," talked to students at St. Joseph School in Sylvania Wednesday morning.More >>
A man who is already behind bars on at $1 million bond was arraigned on another charge Thursday.More >>
A man who is already behind bars on at $1 million bond was arraigned on another charge Thursday.More >>
Oregon City Schools says a local charter school located in Oregon, Eagle Learning Center, was on lockdown Wednesday due to a student having a weapon.More >>
Oregon City Schools says a local charter school located in Oregon, Eagle Learning Center, was on lockdown Wednesday due to a student having a weapon.More >>
The project's contractor, Rudolph Libbe Group, can now say it won the Construction Risk Partners Build America Award for Best Building Renovation Project valued between 10 and 99 million dollars.More >>
The project's contractor, Rudolph Libbe Group, can now say it won the Construction Risk Partners Build America Award for Best Building Renovation Project valued between 10 and 99 million dollars.More >>