What is Storm Track 11?

We live in the information age. This is especially true when it comes to threatening weather. We understand that tornado warning for Wood County just isn't good enough anymore. It's a big county. You want and need local details to help keep your family safe.

That's why here at News 11 we have invested in a new and exciting product called Storm Cutter HD. Storm Cutter HD is the most advanced set of storm analysis and prediction tools ever available in a television weather system.

With Storm Cutter HD, we are looking at doppler radar, then like an x-ray seeing inside the storm. Severe weather expert Bill Boss explains it this way. "Here we are actually looking at winds inside the storm. The red means the winds are going back this way and the green means they are going this way. So in the area right here is where the tornado is," he said while pointing to a sample map.

Storm Cutter HD pinpoints and projects the threat of severe weather like storm rotations that may indicate tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail. Storm Cutter HD also pinpoints the threat of severe weather twenty to thirty minutes into the future, giving you the information you need to keep your family safe before the storm strikes.

Our mission is to inform you of the threat of severe weather before it happens. At News 11, we have the latest technology and an experienced team of meteorologists with an aggressive approach to keeping you safe from the storm.

