Keep Weeds Under Wraps for a Lush Lawn

Control unwanted foliage to keep your lawn looking beautiful

I'm not entirely sure how it came to pass, but it would seem that having a lush, green lawn says something about a homeowner and his or her castle. Admit it, at some point in time, you have had "lawn envy!" Surely you've driven past a neighbor's home, wondering how they got their grass to look so good. "Is it some special seed blend? A secret fertilizing plan?"

While the neighbors may have a few tricks up their sleeves, that can't stop you from getting a lawn that is deep green, lush and long-lasting. But, to do this, you'll have to get rid of those pesky weeds.

Weeds really detract from the look of the lawn, but there's hope if you treat them properly. First, give the lawn a good raking and pull out any dead patches or excess build up of thatch. Treat your lawn with Ortho Weed-B-Gone Lawn Weed Killer (Ace no. 7102908 for 1-pint concentrate). This product will eliminate many of the most common "problem weeds," including clover, chickweed, oxalis and it'll even do a pretty good job on 'ol Creeping Charlie or ground ivy (these are the same thing). This product is rain-resistant in just hours and it won't harm the lawn.

Keep in mind, you will get a little grass kill by using the Weed-B-Gone, but once the weeds are taken care of, you can loosen up the soil and reseed the area. Then watch your lawn thicken up and look great!

Often times, really tough weeds get into the cracks in sidewalks, driveways and patios. If you need to tackle these and there is no surrounding vegetation (like grass you want to keep or a flower bed), it's best to use a total vegetation killer such as Round-Up Season Long Grass & Weed Killer (Ace no. 7136104 for a 1.33-gallon ready-to-use container). Many Ace stores are also carrying a new product called Concern (Ace no. 7116320 for a 32-ounce spray bottle), a fast-acting non-selective weed killer that uses a soap blend to kill nearly all weeds in just hours. What's more, Concern targets plant tissues and doesn't move through the soil, so nearby vegetation is pretty safe. You can replant after about two days.

Important tip: All of the aforementioned products should be used with caution. Be sure you read all labels, adhere to all applicable safety precautions and use the products as they are intended to be used.

Once you've got your lawn weed issue under control, start up your four-step fertilization plan and bring your lawn to life. Before long, the neighbors will be wondering how you do it! If you have additional questions about lawn care, ask the helpful folks at your neighborhood Ace Hardware store or feel free to e-mail me at asklou@acehardware.com .

-Lou's Tool Box