Videotape Shows Wild R.V. Chase That Ended in Maumee Bay

The chase wound through the streets of Toledo before ending in a crash into Maumee Bay.

TOLEDO -- A video tape released by Toledo Police on Friday shows an unusual chase involving a stolen R.V. It started on the evening of October 11th when the driver, 25-year-old Timothy Kurth, hit a car in central Toledo. He took off with police in pursuit. For nearly 30 minutes, the R.V. wound its way through the city with Kurth picking up speed as he tried to get away.

Kurth ran stop signs and blew through several traffic lights on his race through central and north Toledo, and Point Place.

Several minutes into the chase, police officers deployed road spikes. At one point, an officer had to dodge a tire that rolled off the R.V. When the R.V. lost more tires, the vehicle continued on, rolling on the rims. Sparks flew, but Kurth kept going, zipping down Summit Street.

Events turned even more dramatic when flames shot from the R.V. Kurth drove onto a boat dock and crashed into the Maumee Bay at Cullen Park.

After his wild ride, police pulled Timothy Kurth from the R.V. He wasn't injured. In November, Kurth was sentenced to 4 years in prison on charges related to the incident.

The Toledo Police reviewed the video of the chase, and so did News 11. We wanted to know if officers followed the department's pursuit policy. But Chief Jack Smith said he'll have no comment until he talks with the city's law department.

Count on News 11 to update this story when Chief Smith is ready to comment.

Posted by AEB