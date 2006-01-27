Many families are losing tens of thousands of dollars every day because they do not understand the Medicaid rules.
Medicaid planning helps to prevent financial loss due to a loved one’s decline. Let us help you understand the Medicaid laws and how they apply to you and your family.
You don’t have to lose everything you’ve worked for to qualify for Medicaid. Even if you are in a nursing home it is probably not too late.
If you have a question about Medicaid please contact us or attend one of are free informational Medicaid seminars.
