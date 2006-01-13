Dietary Care

The Alzheimer's Association has just completed a new survey that asked more than 1,500 adults to share their fears and concerns about getting older, getting sick and/or caring for a family member struggling with dementia.More >>
As more baby boomers age, deaths from Alzheimer's disease have jumped 55 percent, and in a quarter of those cases the heavy burden of caregiving has fallen on loved ones, U.S. health officials report.
A new study suggests blood thinners may also help keep dementia at bay.
The quality of your relationships with your adult children and spouse might influence your chances of developing dementia, new research suggests.
A new study hints that young blood may harbor clues to a "fountain of youth" for older brains.
