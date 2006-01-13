Cardio Reconditioning - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Cardio Reconditioning

Cardio reconditioning is the rebuilding of endurance and strength, helping our clients return to their daily routines as independently as possible. Many aliments may affect independent and quality of life such as:

  • Heart related illness
  • Circulatory disorders
  • Balance problems / recent falls
  • Bone fractures
  • Back injuries / strains
  • Recent hospital stays
  • General debilitation

With the help of Darlington Nursing and Rehabilitation Center's care, your loved one will receive an individualized program specific to their needs to help them reach their goals as soon and as safe as possible.

