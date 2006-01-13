A new study hints that young blood may harbor clues to a "fountain of youth" for older brains.

The quality of your relationships with your adult children and spouse might influence your chances of developing dementia, new research suggests.

A new study suggests blood thinners may also help keep dementia at bay.

As more baby boomers age, deaths from Alzheimer's disease have jumped 55 percent, and in a quarter of those cases the heavy burden of caregiving has fallen on loved ones, U.S. health officials report.

The Alzheimer's Association has just completed a new survey that asked more than 1,500 adults to share their fears and concerns about getting older, getting sick and/or caring for a family member struggling with dementia.

'Making the best of it': Families face the heavy burden of Alzheimer's

Cardio reconditioning is the rebuilding of endurance and strength, helping our clients return to their daily routines as independently as possible. Many aliments may affect independent and quality of life such as:

Heart related illness

Circulatory disorders

Balance problems / recent falls

Bone fractures

Back injuries / strains

Recent hospital stays

General debilitation

With the help of Darlington Nursing and Rehabilitation Center's care, your loved one will receive an individualized program specific to their needs to help them reach their goals as soon and as safe as possible.