A New Face to the World

Your face makes the first – and often lasting – impression upon the people you meet. If you’re unsatisfied with any aspect of it, new cosmetic medical and surgical advancements can help you become the person you’ve always wanted to be.

At Visage, The Center for Facial Cosmetic Surgery, imperfections or flaws in your face can be corrected permanently through the latest proven procedures. Many of these new, state-of-the-art treatment methods are minimally invasive.

Visage Medical Director Christopher Perry, DO, specializes solely in caring for the face, head and neck. Dr. Perry is the only physician in northwest Ohio who is board certified in both facial plastic surgery and otolaryngology (disorders of the ear, nose and throat).

He has become known throughout the Toledo-area medical community for his extensive expertise in excising skin cancers and reducing scars, then skillfully and compassionately rebuilding the faces of skin cancer patients or trauma victims through reconstructive surgery. As part of his practice, Dr. Perry uses these same talents and knowledge to improve upon Mother Nature and provide men and women with the facial features they’ve always dreamed of.

A full range of facial improvement procedures are available through Visage, including:

Rhinoplasty, or nasal reconstructive surgery, can improve breathing along with the appearance of your nose;

Facial wrinkle correction, including injections of Botox®, Collagen, Alloderm™, Radiesse™ and Restylane®;

Cheek lifts and cheek implants;

Chin implants;

Face lifts, including new, non-surgical face lifts;

Neck lifts;

Blepharoplasty, or eyelid tucks and lifts ;

Brow lifts;

Otoplasty, or ear reshaping;

Facial and neck liposuction;

Chemical peels;

Laser surgery, for facial and neck rejuvenation, plus treatment of age spots, broken blood vessels and wrinkles;

Facial fat grafting;

and Skin cancer excision and repair on the face, head or neck.

The Visage staff can explain any of these procedures to you and answer general questions. For more information, please call them at 419-824-5624 or toll-free at 888-542-0050 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.