About Dr. Perry

Dr. Christopher Perry, DO, is experienced in the care of facial skin cancer and reconstructive surgery of the face. A native of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Dr. Perry is a graduate of Cornell College in Mt. Vernon, Iowa; and a graduate in Osteopathic Medicine at Des Moines University.

He served a joint residency in Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery through Michigan State University at Bi-County Henry Ford Hospital in Warren, Mich., where he twice was named top surgical resident in the Department of Surgery.

He also uses the latest minimally invasive techniques for face lifts, brow lifts, rhinoplasty, eye-lid surgery, non-surgical face lift, wrinkle correction using Botox and collagen, chemical peels, laser surgery, and much more.