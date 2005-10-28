Handcuffed Noe Appears in Federal Court

Two weeks after the conviction of Tom Noe, another participant in Ohio's Coingate scandal has pleaded guilty. Tom Noe's former business partner and friend, Timothy LaPointe, pleaded guilty to three counts of tampering with records.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA -- Toledo-area coin dealer Tom Noe appeared at a bond hearing wearing shackles and handcuffs. His appearance Friday happened in U.S. District Court in Orlando. Noe posted a one million dollar bond that was secured with his wife's property in Florida, and he then left the courthouse with his attorney.

Noe is expected to be arraigned Monday in Toledo. The prominent Republican fund-raiser surrendered earlier this morning to federal authorities after he was charged yesterday with illegally funneling more than $45,000 to President Bush's re-election campaign.

Noe's attorney, Myles Malman, says his client is innocent. Prosecutors say Noe wrote several checks to friends so they could make donations to the Bush campaign. The indictment says it was a way for Noe to get around the two-thousand-dollar limit on individual contributions. The indictment refers to, but does not name 24 other so-called "conduits" who donated the money for Noe, primarily at a GOP fundraiser in Columbus in 2003. Meanwhile Noe faces a flurry of other investigations relating to his rare coin business and the rare coin investment fund he operated for the Ohio Bureau of Worker's Compensation.

He has acknowledged that up to $13 million is missing, and Ohio's attorney general has accused him of stealing as much as $6 million. No charges have been filed in that case, though state officials say they plan to do so.

In the campiagn money-laundering charges, prosecutors say Noe wrote several checks to friends in the eight days leading up to Bush fundraiser at a downtown Columbus hotel on Oct. 30, 2003. His friends then made the donations in their own names, the federal indictment said. The fundraiser was just over a year before Ohio gave Bush the White House.

Updated by kbihn