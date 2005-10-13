Has your doctor every told you that you weight is harmful to your health? Have you wrestled with health issues stemming from obesity such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease or sleep disorders? Have you been frustrated with a seemingly endless array of unsuccessful diets, medications, exercise programs, and other weight-loss methods? If so, you’ll find new hope at The Center for Weight Loss Surgery at Wood County Hospital (CWLS).

For over 25 years, Wood County Hospital has been a pioneer in the field of bariatric (weight loss) surgery. Our roots were established in 1978 when Douglas S. Hess, M.D., perfected the biliopancreatic diversion with the duodenal switch (BPD/DS) procedure at Wood County Hospital . Since that time, we have helped over 1,000 patients achieve consistent, permanent weight loss leading to better health, an improved quality of life, and a longer lifespan. The program has attracted patients from through the United States and some foreign countries.

The Center for Weight Loss Surgery at Wood County Hospital is located in Bowling Green , Ohio less than two hours from Cleveland , Columbus , Detroit , Toledo and eastern Indiana .