2018 Trick or Treat times

2018 Trick or Treat times
By Claudia Seibert | October 10, 2018 at 1:15 PM EST - Updated October 16 at 9:44 AM

(WTOL) - From cute to spooky costumes to ever-fun fright, it's time to celebrate Halloween night!

Here is a list of trick or treat times around the area. If you don't see your hometown listed and you have the information, please email it to news@wtol.com.

Adrian – Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Arcadia – Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Archbold – Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Bedford - Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bellevue – Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Blissfield – Oct 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Bluffton – Oct. 25 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Bowling Green – Oct. 31 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bryan – Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Carroll Township – Oct. 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Clyde – Oct. 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Defiance – Oct. 25 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Delta - Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Elmore – Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Findlay – Oct. 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fostoria – Oct. 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fremont – Oct. 28 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Genoa - Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Gibsonburg - Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids - Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Hicksville – Oct. 27 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Hillsdale – Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Holland - Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Huron - Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Leipsic – Oct. 25 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Liberty Center – Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Luna Pier - Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Maumee – Uptown: Oct. 29 from 3p.m. - 5 p.m.

Neighborhood: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Metamora - Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Monclova Township – Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monroe – Oct. 31 from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

Napoleon – Oct 31. from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

North Baltimore – Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m

Northwood – Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Oak Harbor – Downtown: Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Neighborhood: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Oregon - Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Ottawa Hills – Oct. 31 from 6 p.m to 8 p.m.

Pemberville – Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Perrysburg Township – Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Port Clinton – Downtown: Oct. 27 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Neighborhood: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Republic - Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Rossford – Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sandusky – Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Springfield - Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Stony Ridge - Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Swanton – Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sycamore - Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sylvania/Sylvania Township – Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Tecumseh - Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tiffin – Downtown: Oct. 26 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Neighborhood: Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Toledo - Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Van Wert – Oct. 27 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Walbridge – Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Washington Township - Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Waterville – Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wauseon – Oct. 30 at 6 p.m.

Whitehouse – Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Woodville – Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.