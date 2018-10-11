2018 Trick or Treat times

(WTOL) - From cute to spooky costumes to ever-fun fright, it's time to celebrate Halloween night!
Here is a list of trick or treat times around the area. If you don't see your hometown listed and you have the information, please email it to news@wtol.com.
Adrian – Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Arcadia – Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Archbold – Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Bedford - Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Bellevue – Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Blissfield – Oct 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Bluffton – Oct. 25 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Bowling Green – Oct. 31 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Bryan – Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Carroll Township – Oct. 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Clyde – Oct. 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Defiance – Oct. 25 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Delta - Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Elmore – Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Findlay – Oct. 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Fostoria – Oct. 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Fremont – Oct. 28 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Genoa - Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Gibsonburg - Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Grand Rapids - Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Hicksville – Oct. 27 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Hillsdale – Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Holland - Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Huron - Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Leipsic – Oct. 25 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Liberty Center – Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Luna Pier - Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Maumee – Uptown: Oct. 29 from 3p.m. - 5 p.m.
Neighborhood: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Metamora - Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Monclova Township – Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Monroe – Oct. 31 from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.
Napoleon – Oct 31. from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
North Baltimore – Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m
Northwood – Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Oak Harbor – Downtown: Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Neighborhood: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Oregon - Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Ottawa Hills – Oct. 31 from 6 p.m to 8 p.m.
Pemberville – Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Perrysburg Township – Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Port Clinton – Downtown: Oct. 27 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Neighborhood: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Republic - Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Rossford – Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sandusky – Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Springfield - Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Stony Ridge - Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Swanton – Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Sycamore - Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sylvania/Sylvania Township – Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Tecumseh - Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Tiffin – Downtown: Oct. 26 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Neighborhood: Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Toledo - Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Van Wert – Oct. 27 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Walbridge – Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Washington Township - Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Waterville – Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Wauseon – Oct. 30 at 6 p.m.
Whitehouse – Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Woodville – Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
