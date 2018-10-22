High flying acrobatics add to the already spectacular Luminous Nights

By Malena Caruso | October 9, 2018 at 1:00 PM EST - Updated October 22 at 11:08 AM

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Cirque Tacular performers take the 'ooh' and 'aah' of Luminous Nights to a new level.

From stilt walkers to silk acrobatics, the celebration of Asian Culture continues to evolve at the Toledo Zoo.

The founder of Cirque Tacular is an Ohio native, so this event hits close to home.

Adding the performance element to the more than 500 hand-crafted Chinese lanterns in the shapes of animals and botanicals, it takes the experience to a new level.

There are also cultural education events throughout the duration of Luminous Nights.

The performances are Friday and Saturday nights at 6:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m. and 8 p.m.

