Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge guidelines 2018-19

EXTRA CREDIT - Extra credit is a great way to get you motivated to get off the couch and be a part of the extreme experience. Past contestants will tell you that they lost more weight when they came to the activities we have planned for you. Plus, they have a lot of fun connecting and getting to know our trainers and host. We support and encourage each other on Kelly Heidbreder's WTOL 11 Facebook page and encourage you to do the same thing. One point is given for each event you attend and will be tracked by Super Fitness trainers. If you go to a workout or other event, make sure your name is included on the extra credit list. This point turns into one percentage point added to your total weight loss at the next elimination weigh in. Extra credit points start over each month.