Welcome to the contest, from Kelly!

I'm Kelly Heidbreder, your host. Super Fitness and I have been working with hundreds of people in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan for over 11 years, helping people lead a healthier lifestyle. This weight loss challenge began in 2008. NBC's Biggest Loser program swept me off my feet and as a TV anchor and reporter in Toledo, I wanted to do the same thing with friends and family right here at home. I approached Mercy Hospital as a medical expert for the fledgling competition and they happen to be running a similar program with their nursing staff. So, we came up with a structure to follow three of their nurses on their weight loss journey over six months.