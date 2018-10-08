How to talk to your kids about sexual abuse

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - There has been a lot of talk on TV and social media about sexual allegations and abuse.
The recent Supreme Court hearings on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh is the latest example.
So, what do you say to your kids if they hear about it and want to know what's going on?
Parenting magazine has suggestions on what to say to our kids and how to educate them about protecting themselves.
Their top safety suggestions are:
- Talk about body privacy. Tell your kids that no one is supposed to touch their private parts. The only exception is a doctor and only if a parent is in the room.
- Banish secrets. Tell your child that parents and kids don't keep secrets from each other. If something happens to them, they should always tell mom and dad.
- Make hugs optional. By letting your kids decide who to hug among family or friends, they will gain confidence that they can say no to a hug with an unwelcome adult.
- Believe what your kids say. If they tell you someone has touched them inappropriately, reassure them that you aren't upset with them and that you will get help right away. Then call the doctor, police, or child welfare agency.
Parents should also check sex offender registries in your county to be aware of who lives near you and if they have a criminal sexual history.
All states require convicted sex offenders to register their addresses with their local police.
