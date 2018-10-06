Lake Sturgeon released into Maumee River this weekend

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Prehistoric fish are making a big return to the Maumee River.
Experts at the Toledo Zoo received sturgeon eggs back in June and have been taking care of about 1500 newborn sturgeon ever since.
The fish were last seen in the Maumee in the late 1800s.
"You have to partner, you have to work with all of the local, both private and governmental, partners to get this job done. It's such a big project. It's a long-term effort that's going to take years of releasing these fish. This is our first public release that's going to take a 20 plus year commitment to get this job done. You need all of those partners, bringing all of the experts, and all of the resources they had to bear to get this job done," said Aaron Woldt with the U.S. Fisha and Wildlife Service.
On Saturday, the Maumee River Sturgeon Recovery Group and members of the community released the fish into the Maumee River.
"They're probably about 7 inches long now and we've been feeding them about 4 times a day, so they've been growing very very rapidly," said Kent Bekker, the Director of Conservation and Research at the Toledo Zoo.
Members of the public were able to sponsor a lake sturgeon starting at just $25. Sponsors were welcomed to release their own fish.
When a sponsored fish is recovered as part of ongoing monitoring efforts the sponsor will be notified.
This is connected to a larger research project working with multiple groups to see how the sturgeon survive in the Maumee.
