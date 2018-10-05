Put-in-Bay mayor, 3 others indicted in public corruption probe

PUT-IN-BAY, OH (WTOL) - Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, Ottawa County Prosecuting Attorney James VanEerten, and the Ohio Ethics Commission on Thursday announced that two village of Put-in-Bay officials have been indicted by an Ottawa County Grand Jury on public corruption charges stemming from a joint probe into public corruption allegations within the village.
Misdemeanor charges also were recently filed against two other current and former village officials pursuant to this joint investigation.
Mayor Bernard Mack McCann, 82, was indicted on the following charges:
- Two counts of having an unlawful interest in a public contract, felonies of the fourth degree
- Four counts of conflict of interest, misdemeanors of the first degree
McCann will next appear in court on Nov. 19 for a pretrial hearing while a jury trial is scheduled for Jan. 15.
Kelly A. Niese, 49, of Put-in-Bay, former village of Put-in-Bay fiscal officer, was indicted on the following charges:
- One count of theft in office, a felony of the third degree
- One count of grand theft, a felony of the fourth degree
She is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 26.
Melinda McCann Myers, 52, of Put-in-Bay, the former president of Put-in-Bay Village Council, was recently charged with six counts of conflict of interest, misdemeanors of the first degree. She is Mayor McCann’s daughter.
Bernard Michael McCann, 54, a member of Put-in-Bay Village Council, was recently charged with four counts of conflict of interest, misdemeanors of the first degree. He is Mayor McCann’s son.
Mayor McCann is alleged to have used his position as mayor to secure waterline project contracts for a business associate.
Niese is alleged to have disbursed village funds to herself without authorization of village council.
Councilmen McCann and McCann Myers are alleged to have voted on contracts in which they had personal interest, as well as contracts in which family members had a personal interest. They are also alleged to have voted on matters that would have benefited their personal businesses and family members.
The allegations came as a surprise one local woman who was particularly surprised by Niese's indictment.
"I've always thought of her as a really nice prison, and it's a family on the island that has lived here forever," said Put-In-Bay resident Donna Steinbach.
The allegations come following a year-long investigation in which multiple locations on Put-in-Bay, and Port Clinton were raided. including the Jet Express, the municipal building, and others.
"It was last September when everyone was here, taking the computers and all that. That was a big brewhaha, so it took this long to get the results," said Steinbach.
The allegations arise from a joint criminal investigation conducted by the Ohio Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) and the Ohio Ethics Commission. The case is being prosecuted jointly by the Ottawa County Prosecutor and the Ohio Attorney General's Special Prosecutions Section.
