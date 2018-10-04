Go 419 Must-Do List: Oct. 5 - 7

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - It's time to plan your must-do events! Start here to see the best of the 419 at a glance.
THURSDAY, October 4
- Experience Indian Street Food | Satrangi - Perrysburg | Thursday | 3 – 8 p.m.
- Spend the evening trying traditional Indian food like: Chicken Tikka, Samosa, Aloo Tikki, Paani Puri, Idli Sambhar, Jalebi
FRIDAY, October 5
- The Magic Flute | Toledo Opera | Valentine Theatre | Friday & Sunday
- Friday 7:30 p.m. & Sunday 2 p.m.
- Mozart’s 1791 masterpiece captured the imagination of the Viennese at the end of the 18th century. It continues to captivate today.
- Luminous Lights | Toledo Zoo | 9/28 - October | Tickets Needed
- Bring the whole family to the Zoo’s Fall Festival of Color, as we shine a spotlight on Asian culture.
- Don’t miss the 16-foot-tall sway poles, high flying acrobats, light up balancing Cyr wheel and more!
- These live performances swing into the Toledo Zoo’s Amphitheatre every Friday and Saturday night at 6:30, 7:15 and 8 p.m. during Luminous Nights. No coolers or outside food and beverage permitted.
- Zoo Brew | Toledo Zoo | 7 - 11 p.m. | Friday | $50
- From 7 – 11 p.m., the 21 and over crowd can sample craft brews from several local microbreweries and distributors in the Malawi Event Center! Whether you prefer sours or stouts, pale ale or porters, IPAs or imports, Zoo Brew has the perfect pick to please your palate.
- Tickets are $50 for Zoo members and $55 for non-members. Complimentary parking will be provided for Zoo Brew attendees in the Anthony Wayne Trail lot. Each Zoo Brew participant receives 15 samples.
SATURDAY, October 6
- style="margin-top:0in;margin-right:0in;margin-bottom:0in;margin-bottom:.0001pt;">UT v. BGSU |Homecoming & Battle of I-75 | 3:30 p.m. | Glass Bowl
- 10:30 a.m. Homecoming Parade
- 12 p.m. Stadium Drive Live Opens
- 3:30 p.m. Kickoff
- Lourdes Brunch Ride | Maumee Valley Adventures | Saturday 9:30 Morning Ride
- Meet at Lourdes University campus, park in Lot M off Convent.
- Leave at 9:30 a.m. for 15-mile tour of Sylvania. Ride will go through low-traffic neighborhoods, bike lanes and trails.
- Optional brunch after the ride at the Lourdes cafeteria for $8
- Moses Fleetwood Walker Weekend | Saturday & Sunday |Fleetwood's Tap Room
- Raise your glass to Moses Fleetwood Walker! One hundred thirty-four years ago Moses Fleetwood Walker became the first African American to play major league baseball when he played for the Toledo Blue Stockings—63 years before Jackie Robinson (if you’re counting).
- FEATURED FOOD & DRINKS
- Specialty pizza – Moses' Mashed Potato Pizza
- Specialty cocktail – 1884 – Gin-based cocktail
- Featured craft beer – Blue Stockings- Ale from Ernest Brew Works
- A portion of the proceeds from the featured items sold during Moses Fleetwood Walker Weekend will benefit the Helping Hens Charitable Fund.
- Authors! Tiffani Thiessen's Pull Up a Chair | Bowsher HS | Saturday | 7 - 8 p.m. | Free
- NEW BIGGER VENUE - due to popular demand!
- Tiffani’s love for cooking, hosting, and entertaining in her home began at a young age and has grown through marriage, motherhood, and her life on-screen.
- This event is free, with first come, first serve seating available
- Through Pull Up A Chair, Tiffani invites you into her world as a home-cook, where she infuses her Southern California girl style with inspiration from her favorite cuisines to create a personal spin on all of her most cherished family recipes.
- https://www.facebook.com/events/471630266652673/
- MacQueen's Apple Butter Festival | Saturday & Sunday | Holland
- Food, rides, crafts, entertainment, fun for all ages!
- Things that GO Show | Levis Commons | 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. | October 6
- From firetrucks to bulldozers, motorcycles to school buses, kids of all ages are fascinated with Things That GO! This event allows you to get up close, touch, test and sit behind the wheel of all sorts of Things That GO! ALL FREE!
- Live Music 12-5 with Ben DeLong
SUNDAY, October 7
- Empower Yourself! Girl Leadership Summit | Stranahan Theatre & Great Hall | Sunday 1 - 4 p.m.
- Girls, get your Confidence on! It’s year three for the preeminent Total Package Girl Leadership Event, "Empower Yourself!"—an epic event for girls 11-17 and their mentors/parents/coaches.
- WTOL Anchor Kristi Leigh will be a panelist
- The event leaves girls feeling confident and able to lead with courage—not to mention totally inspired—by speakers ranging from young girls, to industry leaders, to regional and national superstars.
- Tickets: $25 per person, $35 includes meet and greet, Group pricing available
- Try it! Tree Climbing | Toledo Botanical Garden | Sunday 3 -- 4:30 p.m.
- Join Metroparks naturalists at this "tree-mendous" recreational tree climbing opportunity! Participants will be using harnesses and climbing ropes to get to the tree-tops. All equipment provided. Please dress for the weather and wear closed-toed shoes. Fee: $25, Reservations, Code 405516101Details
- Must register all participants
- Waste Less Toledo | 12 - 4 p.m. | Downtown Toledo Farmers Market
- Providing 1,000 people with a FREE LUNCH from food that would have otherwise been wasted by farmers, supermarkets, and restaurants.
- There will be live music, raffle prizes, games, a 'Hit the Plate' cook-off, and a line-up of local organizations that directly have a role with either food production or feeding those in need.
