Spend spooky Halloween fun at the Toledo Zoo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Halloween may be the last day of the month, but the Toledo Zoo is celebrating a little bit earlier and wants you to join in!
The Zoo has lots of activities on tap this year including Little Boo at the Zoo, runs Oct. 18 and Oct. 19.
The Zoo describes this event as a night without fright for toddlers and preschool-aged children, who can trick or treat from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and enjoy crafts, puppet shows and free games.
Then on Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, Pumpkin Path allows trick or treating, pumpkin carving demonstrations, bounce houses and magic shows for all ages. This event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For Zoo members, one-day admission tickets for either of these events are $7 for children who want to participate in trick or treating. Those not wishing to trick or treat get free admission with their membership.
Tickets to these events for non-members are $16 for adults and $13 for seniors.
