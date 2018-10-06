UPDATE: Additional remains believed to be part of homicide investigation found along I-75

FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) - UPDATE: Police say additional remains believed to be connected to the homicide investigation of David Carter were found along I-75 near Eagleville Tuesday morning.
One person is in custody who has a close connection to David Carter according to relatives, but police have not confirmed the identity, according to WJBK news station.
An unusual and shocking find, parts of a human body were discovered Monday morning just off the interstate south of Findlay.
An autopsy done by the Hancock County Coroner's office determined this is a homicide case.
The coroner said the body is male and believes he was only dead for about 24 hours before being found. The coroner is now working to identify the remains.
The discovery sent investigators into overdrive as they work to figure out what happened along I-75.
"We got a call from ODOT they were out mowing the interstate," said Lt. Matt Crow, OSHP Findlay Post Commander. "Apparently one of the mowers, the worker that was driving the mower came across what he thought was some human remains."
Investigators explain an Ohio Department Of Transportation worker was mowing near the tree line on I-75 North near mile marker 149 when he noticed a blue sleeping bag. Immediately the ODOT worker called OSHP and the interstate quickly turned into a crime scene while mowing stopped.
OSHP investigators combed the scene searching for evidence as they work to piece together what happened and why.
"It was inside of a sleeping bag and it was not an entire body," explained Lt Crow. "So it will take some work to determine what had happened."
Ohio State Highway Patrol's investigation is in full swing with the help of BCI, the Hancock County Prosecutor's office and coroner. Together they are working to answer some of the unknowns in this unusual case.
"Any time you find human remains along the interstate it's going to be suspicious because it typically is not where pedestrians are so you wonder how did they get out there," said Lt. Matt Crow.
If you have information about this case or know of someone missing in the area the OSHP asks you to contact their Findlay Post at 419-423-1414.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.