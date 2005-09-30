About The Gathering Place

Our commitment to you is to provide the best possible Christian environment to grow your child and family. We seek to model God’s love for you through all we do. Whether it is caring for your child or cooking dinner for your family, we want you to be touched by His love through our actions. Our “Building Strong Families” seminar series may bring a new level of understanding to you on topics that are relevant to your family. Many of our events and activities create opportunities to develop relationships with our staff and other families to aid in the journey of parenting.

Inspiring your child’s learning at this fundamental time is a primary concern of ours. Our Christian education program seeks to weave a thread of God’s hand through all of our subject matters with a focus on preparation for kindergarten. Dynamic classroom learning happens each day that is appropriate for the age of the child.

Twenty years from now we want your children to have great positive foundational memories of their time at The Gathering Place®. The Great Playroom® is designed to give them some “big” memories of what early childhood is about: learning through play! Our entire center was designed with families in mind. Our desire is to help meet the unique needs that families face in today’s busy lifestyle.

Through our services, facility, and community, we at The Gathering Place® want to reflect God’s love to you from the moment you walk in to the moment you leave. It is our hope that this will begin a legacy of God’s love in your family’s life for years to come.

OUR HISTORY

In 1988 Christian Childcare Inc. was founded by Daniel and Tammi Armstrong as a non-profit charity dedicated to serving families needing care for children as well as older adults. After years of service in their respected fields, Dan, a children’s minister and early childhood educator, and Tammi, a geriatric clinical nurse specialist, combined their love for the Lord, family, and expertise to create The Gathering Place® ... a place that families could be touched with God’s love from the moment they walked in to the moment they left. The first Gathering Place® child care center was opened in May of 1998 in Oregon, Ohio, with the hope of adding on an elder care component in the future.

In August 2003, Christian Childcares, second Gathering Place® opened in Perrysburg, Ohio under the direction of long term staff member Beth Guerrette. The Oregon center leadership was assumed by Lori Tate who had relocated from Tipp City, Ohio to serve in this ministry.

The Gathering Place® child care center has achieved a level of successful notoriety in the field of Christian Early Childhood. It has been featured in the Association of Christian Schools International’s (ACSI’s) early childhood magazine CEE, as a model of dynamic Christian early childhood environments. Over the past five years, The Gathering Place® has been visited by over a hundred organizations representing over 16 states seeking to create quality childcare. It has been referenced in the text book Practices and Principles in Christian Early Education due out in 2006.

The Gathering Place® Oregon won the PRISM award for community improvement from the local economic development corporation. The Perrysburg center recently has been awarded national accreditation with several commendations of excellence from ACSI.

It is the dedication of the staff members that have brought The Gathering Place® this level of recognition. To this day many of the original staff members still remain on as care givers and in administrative positions serving the Lord faithfully. To date, their caring love and teaching has impacted over 10,000 lives.

Today, The Gathering Place® is reaching out to new communities in Ohio, with two new locations opening in late 2005 or early 2006.