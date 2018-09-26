There’s getting around, then there’s Ways 2 GO

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Check out the unique and fun ways to GO in and around downtown Toledo!
There are the traditional ways to get around downtown; driving yourself, walking, taking a cab or a bus. But downtown Toledo has expanded its ways to GO.
Check out this list ways to get around downtown without the hassle AND some of them are FREE:
- EZ Shuttles - Free
- o EZ Shuttles LLC is Toledo's premier golf cart shuttle service. We are moving people and promoting businesses in the Toledo area. Call us at 419-277-0323.
- 419Shuttle - Free
- 419shuttle is a 100% free shuttle service in downtown Toledo. Hours of operation may be altered and or extended based on driver availability and events.
- The HandleBar Toledo
- o The HandleBar Toledo is Toledo's first bicycle bar, operating tours of downtown since September 2016!
- Sandpiper Boat and Water Taxi
- The Sandpiper is a 100-passenger cruise vessel located on the Maumee River in Toledo, Ohio. The boat is available for private and public rides from May through October.
- The same captain runs a water taxi docked at the same location that takes folks from Promenade Park to The Docks on the Eastside of the Maumee River.
- TARTA Downtown Connect - Free
- Late-night Downtown Service: Thursday, Friday, and Saturday Evenings
- From Gateway Plaza at the University of Toledo to two downtown stops: Washington and Huron, Uptown on Adams Street
- DORA
- The DORA allows patrons of one of the 24 participating restaurants, pubs, and entertainment venues to carry up to 16 oz. of an open alcoholic beverage in a designated cup. The area bounded by Summit, Adams, Lafayette, and Erie streets comprises the DORA.
- AMTRAK
- Ditch the car and take the train to Cleveland or Chicago for the weekend. Just hop on at the station downtown. o
- ToleGO Bikes
- In fall 2018 the city’s first bike share program will hit the streets in Toledo! There will be 18 different locations and a variety of payment plans to rent the bikes.
- Uber, Lyft, Black and White Cab
