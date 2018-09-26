There’s getting around, then there’s Ways 2 GO

By Malena Caruso | October 4, 2018 at 6:34 AM EST - Updated October 16 at 8:55 AM

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Check out the unique and fun ways to GO in and around downtown Toledo!

There are the traditional ways to get around downtown; driving yourself, walking, taking a cab or a bus. But downtown Toledo has expanded its ways to GO.

Check out this list ways to get around downtown without the hassle AND some of them are FREE:

  • EZ Shuttles - Free 
  • o EZ Shuttles LLC is Toledo's premier golf cart shuttle service. We are moving people and promoting businesses in the Toledo area. Call us at 419-277-0323. 
  •  419Shuttle - Free 
  • 419shuttle is a 100% free shuttle service in downtown Toledo. Hours of operation may be altered and or extended based on driver availability and events.
  •  The HandleBar Toledo 
  • o The HandleBar Toledo is Toledo's first bicycle bar, operating tours of downtown since September 2016! 
  • Sandpiper Boat and Water Tax
  • The Sandpiper is a 100-passenger cruise vessel located on the Maumee River in Toledo, Ohio. The boat is available for private and public rides from May through October.
  • The same captain runs a water taxi docked at the same location that takes folks from Promenade Park to The Docks on the Eastside of the Maumee River. 
  • TARTA Downtown Connect - Free 
  • Late-night Downtown Service: Thursday, Friday, and Saturday Evenings
  • From Gateway Plaza at the University of Toledo to two downtown stops: Washington and Huron, Uptown on Adams Street 
  • DORA 
  • The DORA allows patrons of one of the 24 participating restaurants, pubs, and entertainment venues to carry up to 16 oz. of an open alcoholic beverage in a designated cup. The area bounded by Summit, Adams, Lafayette, and Erie streets comprises the DORA. 
  • AMTRAK 
  • Ditch the car and take the train to Cleveland or Chicago for the weekend. Just hop on at the station downtown. o 
  • ToleGO Bikes 
  • In fall 2018 the city’s first bike share program will hit the streets in Toledo! There will be 18 different locations and a variety of payment plans to rent the bikes. 
  • Uber, Lyft, Black and White Cab

