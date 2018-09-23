Bad press for No. 1 Alabama? Saban says yes, please - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Bad press for No. 1 Alabama? Saban says yes, please

(AP Photo/Butch Dill). Alabama head coach Nick Saban reacts to a call during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill). Alabama head coach Nick Saban reacts to a call during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
(AP Photo/Butch Dill). Alabama running back Damien Harris (34) eludes the arms of Texas A&amp;M defensive back Derrick Tucker (4) and carries for first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Tuscaloosa... (AP Photo/Butch Dill). Alabama running back Damien Harris (34) eludes the arms of Texas A&M defensive back Derrick Tucker (4) and carries for first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Tuscaloosa...

By JOHN ZENOR
AP Sports Writer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Alabama coach Nick Saban had one last request before leaving the podium following the latest lopsided win: Go negative. Please.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide's master motivator would like a little bad press to help keep his team grounded. It's been that kind of start for Alabama's season. Saturday's 45-23 win over Texas A&M amounted to the closest game yet by a couple of touchdowns.

"I'd appreciate it if you would sort of look at some of the things that we didn't do so well and write about that so maybe I could show it to the players and say, 'Look here, man. Here's something you can do better,'" Saban told reporters.

The reporters laughed. He didn't.

The Tide (4-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) didn't have a cakewalk against the Aggies (2-2, 0-1) compared to then previous three games, at least. Then again, those were decided by scores of 51-14 (Louisville), 57-7 (Arkansas State) and 62-7 (Mississippi).

From a coach's standpoint, those margins of victory don't obscure things his team can do better.

Saban's comments were very mild compared to his "rat poison" rant about the team buying into its own hype following the win over Texas A&M two years ago. But he did want to make a point.

"We've got a good team and our team needs to do a lot to improve," Saban said. "And if what our team has accomplished to this point makes them in any way not take into account the kind of teams that we have to play in the future, and they underestimate what we need to do to improve so that we can become a better team and don't just take things for granted - that we're going to show up because we've got an Alabama uniform on and win the game, it's not going to happen that way.

"And it's going to be everybody's choice in the organization."

The cold, hard truth is, Alabama will be heavily favored in its upcoming games against Louisiana, at Arkansas, against Missouri and at Tennessee. Sorry, coach.

But here's a look at some things the Tide could do better:

-Alabama gained a modest 109 yards on 28 rushes, despite a 35-yarder by Damien Harris.

-Sure, Tua Tagovailoa passed for 387 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another score, but he couldn't maintain his 13-of-13 passing streak on third downs. In fact, Alabama converted just 4 of 10 third-down attempts. Tagovailoa was a more human 4 of 7 with three conversions and another on the ground.

-Which brings us to ... punting. With JK Scott gone, Alabama ranks 88th in net punting. Skyler DeLong averaged 36 yards on six punts.

-Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond had some long runs, including a 54-yarder. He netted 98 yards despite seven sacks.

Tide players embrace Saban's ability - and frequent willingness - to point out flaws and keep the team from getting too full of itself .

"It's not hard when coach Saban's your coach to stay pretty level-headed," Harris said. "But at the end of the day we know we're not satisfied with being 4-0. We know we've still got a lot of football left to play. And every team that we play going forward is going to give us their best game, just like Texas A&M. That's kind of how we stay level-headed, we know we're going to get everybody's best shot every given week."

Tight end Hale Hentges adds the team doesn't want to start feeling invincible when upsets and near-upsets abound in college football. Hentges, who caught two touchdown passes against Texas A&M, says Saban tells the team that an issue "doesn't get you until it gets you."

How good is Saban at pointing out the flaws?

"Great," Hentges said. "He's really great at it. That's what makes him the best."

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • WTOL 11 Top StoriesWTOL 11 Top StoriesMore>>

  • KY Chick-fil-A serves 178 cars in an hour, breaks it's own drive-thru record

    KY Chick-fil-A serves 178 cars in an hour, breaks it's own drive-thru record

    Sunday, September 23 2018 9:06 PM EDT2018-09-24 01:06:39 GMT
    Employees at the Jefferson Commons Chick-fil-A hold up a sign bearing their record-breaking stats (Source: Facebook)Employees at the Jefferson Commons Chick-fil-A hold up a sign bearing their record-breaking stats (Source: Facebook)

    Three cars a minute. That’s how fast the Jefferson Commons Chick-fil-a drive-thru served customers between the hours of 12-1 p.m. on Friday. The numbers add up to a whole lot of waffle fries and sandwiches. 

    More >>

    Three cars a minute. That’s how fast the Jefferson Commons Chick-fil-a drive-thru served customers between the hours of 12-1 p.m. on Friday. The numbers add up to a whole lot of waffle fries and sandwiches. 

    More >>

  • Woman warns of $1,000 check that’s a scam

    Woman warns of $1,000 check that’s a scam

    Sunday, September 23 2018 8:48 PM EDT2018-09-24 00:48:42 GMT
    (Source: WAFF)(Source: WAFF)
    (Source: WAFF)(Source: WAFF)

    The scammers said to go to Walmart, buy $50 worth of purchases and then to buy $700 worth of iTunes gift cards in specific denominations. They also asked Thomas to send PIN numbers of the iTunes cards and evaluate customer service.

    More >>

    The scammers said to go to Walmart, buy $50 worth of purchases and then to buy $700 worth of iTunes gift cards in specific denominations. They also asked Thomas to send PIN numbers of the iTunes cards and evaluate customer service.

    More >>

  • In governor's races, Trump emerges as a defining issue

    In governor's races, Trump emerges as a defining issue

    Sunday, September 23 2018 7:53 PM EDT2018-09-23 23:53:29 GMT
    (Source: AP Images)(Source: AP Images)

    Governor's races are on the ballot in 36 states this year, and the common thread running through many of them has nothing to do with state policy: It's President Donald Trump.

    More >>

    In Michigan, Trump has supported Republican Attorney General Bill Schuette in his run for governor against the Democrat, former legislative leader Gretchen Whitmer.

    More >>
    •   

  • NationalMore>>

  • Baltimore police: Suspect dead, officer wounded in shootout

    Baltimore police: Suspect dead, officer wounded in shootout

    Sunday, September 23 2018 10:21 PM EDT2018-09-24 02:21:42 GMT
    Monday, September 24 2018 12:55 AM EDT2018-09-24 04:55:23 GMT
    Baltimore's interim police chief says an officer has been shot and wounded and a suspect killed in an exchange of gunfire.More >>
    Baltimore's interim police chief says an officer has been shot and wounded and a suspect killed in an exchange of gunfire.More >>

  • Protests, pleas expected at hearing on Trump fuel rollback

    Protests, pleas expected at hearing on Trump fuel rollback

    Sunday, September 23 2018 11:51 PM EDT2018-09-24 03:51:32 GMT
    Monday, September 24 2018 12:55 AM EDT2018-09-24 04:55:19 GMT
    Doctors, environmental groups and California officials will weigh in on the Trump administration's proposal to roll back car-mileage standards at what could be a raucous hearing in a region with some of the...More >>
    Doctors, environmental groups and California officials will weigh in on the Trump administration's proposal to roll back car-mileage standards at what could be a raucous hearing in a region with some of the nation's worst air pollution.More >>

  • Cosby accusers say they hope he is sentenced to jail time

    Cosby accusers say they hope he is sentenced to jail time

    Sunday, September 23 2018 3:11 PM EDT2018-09-23 19:11:32 GMT
    Monday, September 24 2018 12:55 AM EDT2018-09-24 04:55:18 GMT
    (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP). Chelan Lasha, a Bill Cosbys accuser, right, embraces with her Attorney, Gloria Allred minutes before a press conference at the Le Meridien Hotel in Philadelphia Pa., Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Cosby is du...(Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP). Chelan Lasha, a Bill Cosbys accuser, right, embraces with her Attorney, Gloria Allred minutes before a press conference at the Le Meridien Hotel in Philadelphia Pa., Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Cosby is du...
    Two of the women who have accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault decades ago say they hope he will be sentenced to prison time this week.More >>
    Two of the women who have accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault decades ago say they hope he will be sentenced to prison time this week.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly