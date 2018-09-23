Bad press for No. 1 Alabama? Saban says yes, please

Three cars a minute. That’s how fast the Jefferson Commons Chick-fil-a drive-thru served customers between the hours of 12-1 p.m. on Friday. The numbers add up to a whole lot of waffle fries and sandwiches.More >>
The scammers said to go to Walmart, buy $50 worth of purchases and then to buy $700 worth of iTunes gift cards in specific denominations. They also asked Thomas to send PIN numbers of the iTunes cards and evaluate customer service.More >>
Governor's races are on the ballot in 36 states this year, and the common thread running through many of them has nothing to do with state policy: It's President Donald Trump.More >>
In Michigan, Trump has supported Republican Attorney General Bill Schuette in his run for governor against the Democrat, former legislative leader Gretchen Whitmer.More >>
Following a few quiet days late this week rain chances return for the weekend with classic cooler autumn air most days.More >>
A rescued kitten was in the jaws of a fox when a woman visiting Tappan Lake in Harrison County first saw her. The woman chased down the fox and took the kitten to the veterinarian. It was in that vet’s office that she learned this wasn’t an ordinary kitten.More >>
President Donald Trump is making the pitch for Nevada to re-elect Sen. Dean Heller, the most vulnerable incumbent Republican SenatorMore >>
As rivers swollen to record levels started to recede Thursday in North Carolina, officials tried to head off potential environmental disasters and prepared for more record flooding downstream in South CarolinaMore >>
Bill Cosby could be sent to prison next week for drugging and molesting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004More >>
Authorities cracking down on looting and break-ins in one North Carolina county impacted by Florence say they've arrested more than a dozen peopleMore >>
A lawyer for Christine Blasey Ford says she'd testify next week to the Senate Judiciary Committee about Brett Kavanaugh if conditions can be agreed to.More >>
A volunteer for an Arizona sheriff's office has probably saved the life of a dog that was tied to a semitrailer truckMore >>
A U.S. senator says foreign government hackers continue to stalk U.S. senators and their aides through personal email accounts, but the Senate's security arm won't help defend themMore >>
President Donald Trump is expressing disbelief that Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted a fellow high school student three decades agoMore >>
Exhaustion and frustration are building in the Carolinas as thousands of people wait to go home days after Hurricane Florence unleashed epic rain and floodsMore >>
