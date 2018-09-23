Bad press for No. 1 Alabama? Saban says yes, please - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Bad press for No. 1 Alabama? Saban says yes, please

(AP Photo/Butch Dill). Alabama head coach Nick Saban reacts to a call during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill). Alabama head coach Nick Saban reacts to a call during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
(AP Photo/Butch Dill). Alabama running back Damien Harris (34) eludes the arms of Texas A&amp;M defensive back Derrick Tucker (4) and carries for first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Tuscaloosa... (AP Photo/Butch Dill). Alabama running back Damien Harris (34) eludes the arms of Texas A&M defensive back Derrick Tucker (4) and carries for first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Tuscaloosa...

By JOHN ZENOR
AP Sports Writer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Alabama coach Nick Saban had one last request before leaving the podium following the latest lopsided win: Go negative. Please.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide's master motivator would like a little bad press to help keep his team grounded. It's been that kind of start for Alabama's season. Saturday's 45-23 win over Texas A&M amounted to the closest game yet by a couple of touchdowns.

"I'd appreciate it if you would sort of look at some of the things that we didn't do so well and write about that so maybe I could show it to the players and say, 'Look here, man. Here's something you can do better,'" Saban told reporters.

The reporters laughed. He didn't.

The Tide (4-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) didn't have a cakewalk against the Aggies (2-2, 0-1) compared to then previous three games, at least. Then again, those were decided by scores of 51-14 (Louisville), 57-7 (Arkansas State) and 62-7 (Mississippi).

From a coach's standpoint, those margins of victory don't obscure things his team can do better.

Saban's comments were very mild compared to his "rat poison" rant about the team buying into its own hype following the win over Texas A&M two years ago. But he did want to make a point.

"We've got a good team and our team needs to do a lot to improve," Saban said. "And if what our team has accomplished to this point makes them in any way not take into account the kind of teams that we have to play in the future, and they underestimate what we need to do to improve so that we can become a better team and don't just take things for granted - that we're going to show up because we've got an Alabama uniform on and win the game, it's not going to happen that way.

"And it's going to be everybody's choice in the organization."

The cold, hard truth is, Alabama will be heavily favored in its upcoming games against Louisiana, at Arkansas, against Missouri and at Tennessee. Sorry, coach.

But here's a look at some things the Tide could do better:

-Alabama gained a modest 109 yards on 28 rushes, despite a 35-yarder by Damien Harris.

-Sure, Tua Tagovailoa passed for 387 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another score, but he couldn't maintain his 13-of-13 passing streak on third downs. In fact, Alabama converted just 4 of 10 third-down attempts. Tagovailoa was a more human 4 of 7 with three conversions and another on the ground.

-Which brings us to ... punting. With JK Scott gone, Alabama ranks 88th in net punting. Skyler DeLong averaged 36 yards on six punts.

-Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond had some long runs, including a 54-yarder. He netted 98 yards despite seven sacks.

Tide players embrace Saban's ability - and frequent willingness - to point out flaws and keep the team from getting too full of itself .

"It's not hard when coach Saban's your coach to stay pretty level-headed," Harris said. "But at the end of the day we know we're not satisfied with being 4-0. We know we've still got a lot of football left to play. And every team that we play going forward is going to give us their best game, just like Texas A&M. That's kind of how we stay level-headed, we know we're going to get everybody's best shot every given week."

Tight end Hale Hentges adds the team doesn't want to start feeling invincible when upsets and near-upsets abound in college football. Hentges, who caught two touchdown passes against Texas A&M, says Saban tells the team that an issue "doesn't get you until it gets you."

How good is Saban at pointing out the flaws?

"Great," Hentges said. "He's really great at it. That's what makes him the best."

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • WTOL 11 Top StoriesWTOL 11 Top StoriesMore>>

  • First Alert Forecast: Sunny, dry start to fall

    First Alert Forecast: Sunny, dry start to fall

    Look forward to a gorgeous, sunny, and dry day for the first day of fall.

    More >>

    Look forward to a gorgeous, sunny, and dry day for the first day of fall.

    More >>

  • Rescued kitten pulled from the mouth of a fox in northeast Ohio actually a bobcat

    Rescued kitten pulled from the mouth of a fox in northeast Ohio actually a bobcat

    Saturday, September 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-09-22 23:40:50 GMT
    A five-month-old kitten was rescued from certain death when a woman visiting Tappan Lake saw the kitten in the jaws of a fox. She chased the fox down and unknowingly rescued the bobcat. (Source: Lake Metroparks)A five-month-old kitten was rescued from certain death when a woman visiting Tappan Lake saw the kitten in the jaws of a fox. She chased the fox down and unknowingly rescued the bobcat. (Source: Lake Metroparks)
    A five-month-old kitten was rescued from certain death when a woman visiting Tappan Lake saw the kitten in the jaws of a fox. She chased the fox down and unknowingly rescued the bobcat. (Source: Lake Metroparks)A five-month-old kitten was rescued from certain death when a woman visiting Tappan Lake saw the kitten in the jaws of a fox. She chased the fox down and unknowingly rescued the bobcat. (Source: Lake Metroparks)

    A rescued kitten was in the jaws of a fox when a woman visiting Tappan Lake in Harrison County first saw her. The woman chased down the fox and took the kitten to the veterinarian. It was in that vet’s office that she learned this wasn’t an ordinary kitten.

    More >>

    A rescued kitten was in the jaws of a fox when a woman visiting Tappan Lake in Harrison County first saw her. The woman chased down the fox and took the kitten to the veterinarian. It was in that vet’s office that she learned this wasn’t an ordinary kitten.

    More >>

  • Cleveland fan gets Baker Mayfield tattoo after Browns win first game in 600+ days

    Cleveland fan gets Baker Mayfield tattoo after Browns win first game in 600+ days

    Saturday, September 22 2018 5:31 PM EDT2018-09-22 21:31:20 GMT
    A Cleveland Browns fan got a Baker Mayfield tattoo after the Browns won a game for first time since 2016. (Source: Mark Gurko)A Cleveland Browns fan got a Baker Mayfield tattoo after the Browns won a game for first time since 2016. (Source: Mark Gurko)
    A Cleveland Browns fan got a Baker Mayfield tattoo after the Browns won a game for first time since 2016. (Source: Mark Gurko)A Cleveland Browns fan got a Baker Mayfield tattoo after the Browns won a game for first time since 2016. (Source: Mark Gurko)

    A Cleveland Browns fan got a Baker Mayfield tattoo after the Browns won a game for first time since 2016. The Browns defeated the New York Jets 21-17 this past Thursday.

    More >>

    A Cleveland Browns fan got a Baker Mayfield tattoo after the Browns won a game for first time since 2016. The Browns defeated the New York Jets 21-17 this past Thursday.

    More >>
    •   

  • NationalMore>>

  • Many states' governor's races become proxy battle over Trump

    Many states' governor's races become proxy battle over Trump

    Sunday, September 23 2018 10:21 AM EDT2018-09-23 14:21:27 GMT
    Sunday, September 23 2018 3:42 PM EDT2018-09-23 19:42:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File). FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2018 file photo, Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer addresses her supporters in Detroit after winning the primary. Whitmer will face Republican Bill Schuette in November. ...(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File). FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2018 file photo, Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer addresses her supporters in Detroit after winning the primary. Whitmer will face Republican Bill Schuette in November. ...
    Governor's races are on the ballot in 36 states this year, and support or opposition to the Trump administration has emerged as a pivotal issue in many of the most closely contested races.More >>
    Governor's races are on the ballot in 36 states this year, and support or opposition to the Trump administration has emerged as a pivotal issue in many of the most closely contested races.More >>

  • 'House With a Clock in Its Walls' ticks to No. 1 in theaters

    'House With a Clock in Its Walls' ticks to No. 1 in theaters

    Sunday, September 23 2018 12:11 PM EDT2018-09-23 16:11:20 GMT
    Sunday, September 23 2018 3:34 PM EDT2018-09-23 19:34:20 GMT
    (Quantrell D. Colbert/Universal Pictures via AP). This image released by Universal Pictures shows Jack Black, from left, Owen Vaccaro and Cate Blanchett in a scene from "The House With A Clock in Its Walls."(Quantrell D. Colbert/Universal Pictures via AP). This image released by Universal Pictures shows Jack Black, from left, Owen Vaccaro and Cate Blanchett in a scene from "The House With A Clock in Its Walls."
    The gothic family fantasy "A House With a Clock in Its Walls" exceeded expectations to debut with an estimated $26.9 million in ticket sales at the weekend box office.More >>
    The gothic family fantasy "A House With a Clock in Its Walls" exceeded expectations to debut with an estimated $26.9 million in ticket sales at the weekend box office.More >>

  • As aid checks go out, farmers worry bailout won't be enough

    As aid checks go out, farmers worry bailout won't be enough

    Sunday, September 23 2018 8:31 AM EDT2018-09-23 12:31:17 GMT
    Sunday, September 23 2018 3:33 PM EDT2018-09-23 19:33:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Michael Conroy). Jack Maloney poses in front of the grain bins on his Little Ireland Farms in Brownsburg, Ind., Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Maloney, who farms about 2,000 acres in Hendricks Count, said the aid for farmers is "a nice gesture" b...(AP Photo/Michael Conroy). Jack Maloney poses in front of the grain bins on his Little Ireland Farms in Brownsburg, Ind., Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Maloney, who farms about 2,000 acres in Hendricks Count, said the aid for farmers is "a nice gesture" b...
    US farmers will soon begin getting government checks as part of a billion-dollar bailout to help those experiencing financial strain from President Donald Trump's trade disputes with China, but even those poised...More >>
    US farmers will soon begin getting government checks as part of a billion-dollar bailout to help those experiencing financial strain from President Donald Trump's trade disputes with China, but even those poised for big payouts worry it won't be enough.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly