Sanders, McSorley lead No. 10 Penn State over Illinois 63-24

Next week: a chance of rainy weather is setting up for late Monday and Tuesday.More >>
Police and fire recruits in Cincinnati are being asked about their sexual history in an attempt to evaluate their character.More >>
Randy Edwards, who appeared on the History Channel's “Swamp People,” died in a car crash on Saturday, according to his family on social media and his former booking agent. On Sunday, Junior and Willie Edwards, who also appear on the show, posted the update on their Facebook page. It appears that the message was written and posted by “Ronnie.”More >>
Visitation and funeral arrangements have been set for a 16-year-old Detroit-area girl who was fatally stabbed by a classmate during a fight at school.More >>
Ohio's Department of Natural Resources says data show this year's hatches for walleye and yellow perch in Lake Erie are above average and portend a bright future for the popular game fish.More >>
President Donald Trump is making the pitch for Nevada to re-elect Sen. Dean Heller, the most vulnerable incumbent Republican SenatorMore >>
As rivers swollen to record levels started to recede Thursday in North Carolina, officials tried to head off potential environmental disasters and prepared for more record flooding downstream in South CarolinaMore >>
Bill Cosby could be sent to prison next week for drugging and molesting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004More >>
Authorities cracking down on looting and break-ins in one North Carolina county impacted by Florence say they've arrested more than a dozen peopleMore >>
A lawyer for Christine Blasey Ford says she'd testify next week to the Senate Judiciary Committee about Brett Kavanaugh if conditions can be agreed to.More >>
A volunteer for an Arizona sheriff's office has probably saved the life of a dog that was tied to a semitrailer truckMore >>
A U.S. senator says foreign government hackers continue to stalk U.S. senators and their aides through personal email accounts, but the Senate's security arm won't help defend themMore >>
President Donald Trump is expressing disbelief that Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted a fellow high school student three decades agoMore >>
Exhaustion and frustration are building in the Carolinas as thousands of people wait to go home days after Hurricane Florence unleashed epic rain and floodsMore >>
