Investigation into south Toledo apartment fire complete

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - An investigation into the large blaze that broke out at the Woodland Apartments in south Toledo back in September has been closed.
The cause is being listed as “undetermined.”
The fire on Cheyenne near Heatherdowns started around 4:30 a.m.
Pvt. Sterling Rahe of the Toledo Fire Department says two people suffered minor injuries as a result of the fire and were taken to the hospital for further evaluation.
He says no firefighters were injured.
By the afternoon, restoration crews had boarded up windows, doors and other openings.
TFRD fought hot spots well into the afternoon.
Around 36 firefighters worked the fire at the height of the blaze including two battalion chiefs, Chief Byrd four deputy chiefs also responded and TFD Chief Brian Byrd.
Arson investigators and the State Fire Marshal were also on the scene earlier in the day. The State Fire Marshal was called in to assist due to the amount of damages.
One resident, who says she was able to get her family out of the building safely, says people were jumping from the third floor to get out.
"I heard noise, a lot of commotion. I opened the hall door to see what was going on. It was filled with smoke, I couldn't see out. I hurried up and shut the door and yelled, 'there's a fire!' and I grabbed my son and we got out the patio door," said Alicia. "I saw people jumping and falling from the top floor, people were kicking in windows."
"We were trying to help people get out of their apartments. They're falling, we're trying to catch them from the third floor," one resident said.
Some residents say they have lost everything.
"I didn't jump up until somebody woke me up. That's when I realized there was a fire in the house and we lost everything. We don't got nothing. It spread so fast, we don't have nothing. It was within a minute or two," one resident said.
Chief Byrd says there are about 24 units in the apartment complex. He says crews searched every room they could before the structure began collapsing from the inside, causing them to have to evacuate.
"We're going to wait until daylight to try to do a little more. The structure where the fire originated ,we're not sure the stability of that yet. We're going to work with what we can and we're going to do everything we can to work to make sure everybody's alright," Chief Byrd said.
The Woodland Apartments is the same place where four people died over a year ago from a similar blaze.
Because of that fire, Alicia says she refuses to live anywhere but the first floor. She said this fire brought back memories of the one that killed 4 people last year.
"I think about it every time I hear noises. I'm always on edge. I think that's why I was so alert. Had it not, I think I would've just dismissed it, but every time I hear beeping or smell even a whiff of something that doesn't smell right, I'm checking the house," Alicia said.
Another resident Marvin Johnson said the fire was very alarming.
"It was a multi-alarm fire. The alarms from the rescue squad awoke me. I came outside, saw the smoke, the light from the fire. I initially saw the fire burning on the second and third floors," Johnson said. "There was a lot of commotion, a lot of people out and about. The fire is pretty much encompassing all 12 units in the building."
Residents say they have been frustrated with Apollo management, who own the apartment complex, saying things would take very long to get fixed among other complaints.
"Well I thought, 'okay here we go again, something else is going on here at the complex," said Johnson.
"They need to do something about this building," said another resident Philip Thompson. "I don't think the electricity in the building in right, so a lot of people probably end up getting hurt in this complex."
"On different occasions we've had sparks come out of our plugs when we plug stuff in. Not just pulling it out, but putting it in. It's zapped us," Alicia said.
Rahe said says crews have the fire pretty much knocked down, but are continuing to apply water and knock down the hot sports.
"We'll be here as long as we need to and keep that presence here," Rahe said. "It's really early in the incident, so we're trying to get accountability of everybody. It's a large complex with a lot of residents. We're working with the apartment complex managers to get a count on who lived where and find out where everybody is."
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.