Kroger Recipes for National Family Meals Month

Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Line two sheet pans with parchment paper and set aside. Beat together the peanut butter brown sugar and granulated sugar in a large bowl. Add the egg, baking soda, vanilla and salt and beat and until well blended. Roll the dough into 1-ounce balls, placing six per prepared pan. Flatten with the tines of a fork in crisscross fashion. Bake for 10 minutes or until the cookies look dry and slightly browned. Cool for 15 minutes. In a small bowl, melt the chocolate chips. Dip each cookie into chocolate, so that 1/3 of the cookie is covered in chocolate. Place on a cookie rack to dry. Or drizzle chocolate in crisscross pattern over each cookie. Makes 12 cookies.