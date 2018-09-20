Kroger Recipes for National Family Meals Month

Southwest Chicken and Rice Bake
1 Kroger slow-roasted rotisserie chicken, deboned and roughly chopped 1 1/2 cups instant brown rice, uncooked 1 jar (16 ounce) mild picante sauce 1 can (11 ounce) roasted corn and peppers 2 cans (10 ounces each) red enchilada sauce 1 can (15 ounce) black beans, drained and rinsed 1 package (8 ounce) Mexican style shredded cheese, divided Sour cream Tortilla strips Fresh cilantro
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Combine all of the ingredients in a large bowl, except for the sour cream, tortilla strips and cilantro. Set aside one-half (1 cup) of the shredded cheese. Spread evenly into the baking dish and sprinkle the remaining cheese over the top of the casserole. Bake for 20 minutes until heated throughout and cheese has melted and bubbly. Serve with a dollop of sour cream, tortilla strips and chopped cilantro. Refrigerate leftovers.
Eating Well Taco Salad
1 tablespoon oil 1 lb. ground turkey 1 package taco seasoning mix 1 avocado, peeled and pitted 1 container nonfat plain Greek yogurt 1 1/2 cups crumbled unsalted tortilla chips 1 cup prepared salsa 1 (15 ounce) can pinto beans, rinsed 5 cups thinly sliced romaine lettuce 1/2 cup shredded Mexican cheese blend 1 medium tomato, chopped Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add turkey and taco seasoning mix. Cook, stirring and breaking up lumps, until cooked through, about 5 minutes. Meanwhile, mash avocado and yogurt in a small bowl, using a fork, until smooth. Transfer turkey and any juice from pan to serving bowl. Layer beans, chips, salsa, and lettuce over turkey. Spread avocado mixture over lettuce. Top with cheese, then chopped tomato. Serves 6.
Super Easy Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookies
1 cup smooth peanut butter 1/2 cup packed light brown sugar 1/2 cup granulated sugar 1 large egg 1 teaspoon baking soda 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt 1 cup dark chocolate chips
Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Line two sheet pans with parchment paper and set aside. Beat together the peanut butter brown sugar and granulated sugar in a large bowl. Add the egg, baking soda, vanilla and salt and beat and until well blended. Roll the dough into 1-ounce balls, placing six per prepared pan. Flatten with the tines of a fork in crisscross fashion. Bake for 10 minutes or until the cookies look dry and slightly browned. Cool for 15 minutes. In a small bowl, melt the chocolate chips. Dip each cookie into chocolate, so that 1/3 of the cookie is covered in chocolate. Place on a cookie rack to dry. Or drizzle chocolate in crisscross pattern over each cookie. Makes 12 cookies.