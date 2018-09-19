Man charged with endangering children after toddler dies after accident

By WTOL Staff | September 19, 2018 at 12:50 PM EST - Updated October 19 at 11:22 AM

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Editor's note: An earlier version of this article mischaracterized the circumstances preceding the child's injuries.

A west Toledo man is charged with endangering children.

Toledo Police say a boy in Brian Zingg's care was injured in late August.

Police say the 2-year-old was seriously hurt, but Zingg did not call 911 or take the infant to a hospital.

The child later from the injuries sustained.

Zingg was arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court on Wednesday morning.

He is being held on a $1 million bond. He will appear in court Nov. 30 for a pretrial hearing.

Zingg’s trial date has been set for Jan. 14.

