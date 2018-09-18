Toledo is being promoted as a destination

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - You may have seen a video from Destination Toledo promoting the Glass City as a place people in neighboring cities should visit on your social media feed.
"Absolutely everything you would want to do within a very large city is all located right here within Toledo, Ohio," said Destination Toledo President, Carla Nowak.
The social media post is getting shared hundreds of times, without promoting the post, it got around 10,000 organic hits within 48 hours.
Nowak said this shows the excitement about what they are doing. The marketing push highlights recent accolades city has received:
- #4 Best Destination to Visit in the US (Expedia, this only includes 25 small to medium cities)
- Toledo Museum of Art, Best Attraction in Ohio (USA Today)
- Fifth Third Field, One of the Best Minor League Ballparks in America (Newsweek)
- The Toledo Zoo, #1 Zoo and Best Lights in America (USA Today)
- National Museum of the Great Lakes, 2nd Best Attraction in Ohio (USA Today)
- 2nd Best in Places to Live for Outdoor Fun (US News and World Report)
"Toledo is absolutely a visitor's destination, it has something for absolutely every walk of life. We are winning with millennials, we are winning with empty nesters, we're winning with families, there is unlimited amount of things to do when you're here," said Nowak.
Right now, the organization is targeting nearby drivable cities, billboards can be seen in places as far as Fort Wayne.
Nowak said this also has benefits for those already living in Toledo.
"We win twice. One, we get them to come in and spend their dollars here, which is always a great thing, and enjoy our city. But, we also can use this as a recruiting tool, as people are coming through the city and understanding all of the values and benefits it has, they will start to look at it as a place to work to raise their families and build their career," said Nowak.
The hope is that families will come to Toledo for a weekend and see what the city has to offer.
