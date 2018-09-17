Trial date changed for man charged with raping 2 sisters inside BG hotel

BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) - The trial date for one of 2 men charged in the kidnapping and rape of 2 teenage sisters inside a Bowling Green hotel has changed.
David Contreras' trial is now set for Feb. 20. The date was originally Oct. 23.
The date was changed due to a last-minute change of counsel for the defendant.
Contreras is charged with 2 counts of rape and 2 counts of kidnapping.
Police say he was one of 4 illegal aliens involved in the crime in June.
One other suspect, Simon Juan, is also being bars in Wood County.
Juan's trial is scheduled to go on trial in November.
Two other suspects remain at large.
