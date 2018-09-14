Athlete of the Week: Javon Pratt

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - On Friday night, the focus going into the game for Javon Pratt was simple.
"Beat Clay," he said.
In fact, the last time the Waite Indians beat the Clay Eagles was 2014, when Pratt's older brother was on the team.
"His brother was fueling that fire all week sending him messages of him with the trophy, and letting Pratt know that you can do this," said Brian Lee, Waite head coach. "You stay humble, you execute and you can take over the game."
With emotions running high, the junior quarterback did everything for the Indians.
He rushed for 128 yards and threw for another 140, completing 12-of-19 in the rivalry win over Clay, bringing back the Oil Barrel Trophy to Waite and improving to 3-0 for the first time in 30 years.
"That meant a lot to us, when we saw the stands, it was like, 'wow', like we just want to play hard, now we got to realize we're playing for the whole east side," Pratt said. "We're not just playing for Waite, we're playing for the whole east side, so we just want to give it our all."
A performance that first-year head coach Brian Lee will remember for years to come.
"In one word it was magnificent," he said. "He's a leader on and off the field. You love to have him in your program and you hate playing against him because you never know what he's got in his bag. The young man is tremendous," Lee said.
While Lee has seen Pratt grow as a student of the game, for the QB, his credit goes to those around him.
"I got to praise my offensive line," Pratt said. "Without them I'm nothing. We all make plays because of the offensive line."
