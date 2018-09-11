Toledo Zoo announces stillbirth of western lowland gorilla

The Toledo Zoo announced on Facebook the stillbirth of a male western lowland gorilla on Tuesday.
The Mother, Sufi, gave birth early on Friday. The keepers found the baby that morning.
The Zoo's veterinarian confirmed that there was a knot in the umbilical cord that formed during birth.
Complications from the knot would have required an emergency cesarean section, which was not possible given the circumstances.
The zoo states that staff were encouraged by the mother's display of maternal instincts and believe that she and the silverback male, Kwisha, will breed again.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.