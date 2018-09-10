NFL expected to skip national anthem policy this season, reports say

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills (10) and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson (15) kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo

The National Football League will not be implementing a policy on protests during the national anthem this season, according to a new report.

ESPN Senior Writer Adam Schefter says the NFL will not try to rewrite or enforce a new policy this year after a proposal in May was quickly rescinded following backlash from players and fans.

Players, led by Colin Kaepernick, began kneeling during the anthem in the 2016 season as a form of protest against racial and social inequality.

The protests have become a topic of debate from athletes in all sports, fans, team owners, and even President Trump.

President Trump: Most NFL anthem protesters 'are unable to define' why they're outraged

On Sunday, the president continued to criticize the NFL for allowing demonstrations during the national anthem.

Wow, NFL first game ratings are way down over an already really bad last year comparison. Viewership declined 13%, the lowest in over a decade. If the players stood proudly for our Flag and Anthem, and it is all shown on broadcast, maybe ratings could come back? Otherwise worse! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2018

Only a handful of players took a knee on Sunday before the games. Several others raised a fist or stayed in the stadium tunnel during the national anthem.

