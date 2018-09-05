Family Focus: Just how much time are kids getting for lunch at school?

To get a better idea, we broke out a stopwatch. At Hull Prairie Intermediate, it took a little over 10 minutes for students to file into the lunchroom from the start of the lunch period. We started the timer when the last student in the lunch line settled in to eat. He had just shy of eight minutes before fellow classmates started getting up for recess. Now that's worst-case scenario. But at best, most students had about 14 minutes to eat.