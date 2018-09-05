Luminous Nights returns at the Toledo Zoo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The Toledo Zoo's newest fall tradition is set to begin for the second year in a row.
Luminous Nights, their fall festival of color, begins at the end of September with lower prices, professional acrobats and more than 500 illuminated Chinese Lanterns.
The Zoo says the festival will shine a spotlight on Asian culture with hand-crafted lanterns in the shapes of animals and botanicals, hands on activities and delicious food.
Stilt walkers and professional acrobats will also be on hand at the Zoo for the celebration, including hoop dancers and foot-jugglers.
Their live performances can be seen at the Zoo's Amphitheatre every Friday and Saturday night at 6:30 p.m, 7:15 p.m. and 8 p.m during Luminous Nights.
Luminous Nights will run from September 28 to November 4 before the Zoo begins their Lights Before Christmas.
Tickets are $13 for Zoo members and $15 for non-members at admission gates.
Tickets are available to be purchased online for a savings of $2.
Admission gate hours for Luminous Nights are:
- Sunday-Thursday: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The Zoo will remain open for one hour after admission gates close so everyone can get through the festival.
