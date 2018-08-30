Mama shark ... Papa shark ... Baby sharks on display at Toledo Zoo

By WTOL Staff | August 30, 2018 at 5:23 PM EST - Updated September 23 at 1:42 PM

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Is the Baby Shark song still driving you crazy? Well maybe the best way to get rid of that catchy little earworm is to actually go SEE some baby sharks!

If that's the cure, you're in luck because the Toledo Zoo has seven baby coral catsharks right now. The babies were born on site at the zoo.

The sharks are about four inches in length and can be viewed in the aquarium.

So go ahead and turn that viral song into a learning experience ... doo doo doo doo doo doo ...

