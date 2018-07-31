Local college coaches weigh in on NCAA’s new ruling

"I will tell you, one thing we talk about in the recruiting process is just that, when I have a recruit who's interested in a specific major, one thing we always talk about is the fact we schedule around what they need academically," Cullop said. "My practice time varies. And I take great pride in that because I want them to graduate on time, and I want them to graduate in the major they want, not just what fits around my practice schedule. So this is one of those topics that fits into that category. If I'm a student-athlete, I'm going to pay attention to that because I want somebody who cares about me as a person before the basketball player. And I think when you show a student-athlete that, they'll run through the wall for you."