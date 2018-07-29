The Latest: Harvick wins 2nd stage at Pocono Raceway - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) - The Latest on the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway (all times local):

4:35 p.m.

Kevin Harvick won the second stage of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway.

Harvick was never won at Pocono. He's winless in 35 career races on the triangle track.

He started 29th after his pole-winning run was tossed out because the No. 4 Ford failed inspection.

3:40 p.m.

Chase Elliott has won the first stage of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway.

Elliott has yet to win a Cup race in 97 career starts. He did win a stage last week at New Hampshire Motorspeedway.

Kevin Harvick stormed from the rear of the field, where he started because his car failed inspection, to end the stage in second place.

2:30 p.m.

Daniel Suarez made NASCAR history when he became the first Mexican driver to start on the pole in the elite Cup series Sunday at Pocono Raceway.

Suarez earned the top spot after the qualifying times of front-row starters Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch were tossed out because the cars failed post-qualifying inspection. Harvick and Busch were among 13 drivers whose cars failed inspection and were forced to start at the rear of the field.

"They know what the tolerances are and they were out of tolerance," NASCAR COO Steve Phelps said. "No one likes it. We don't like it for sure."

The lineup shuffling gave Joe Gibbs Racing the top three spots at Pocono: Suarez, Denny Hamlin and Erik Jones.

Harvick has 43 career wins, but has yet to win a Cup race at Pocono or Kentucky Speedway. Harvick is 0 for 8 at Kentucky and 0 for 35 at Pocono. He's getting close on the 2½-mile triangle track - Harvick has two runner-up finishes and two fourths in his past four races.

More AP auto racing: www.racing.ap.org

