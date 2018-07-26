Maumee Valley basketball player in high demand

An official says an Ohio man has drowned in a Tennessee lake after falling from a boat into the water.More >>
Ohio's delays in selecting processors and giving cultivators the green light to grow plants appear to have pushed the availability of medical marijuana further past the Legislature's Sept. 8 deadline.More >>
For Democrats hoping to seize back the U.S. House amid a purported "blue wave" of liberal enthusiasm against President Donald Trump, Michigan could deliver a key victory or two - but it won't come easily.More >>
A city of Columbus' law banning a gun accessory that allows semi-automatic weapons to be fired rapidly has been overturned by a judge as unconstitutional.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Here is a list of the interviews from July 28, 2018 on WTOL 11 Your Morning: The Toledo Zoo, Olive Garden and the Wood County FairMore >>
The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Van Wert Post is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at approximately 3:35 P.M. on Friday afternoon, July 27, 2018, on State Route 49, at the intersection of the US30 westbound lanes, in Van Wert County.More >>
To dispel a host of rumors that had surrounded the officer involved shooting of a robbery suspect on Friday, city leaders decided to show the unredacted video of the incident captured by police dash cameras to members of the media.More >>
A body was discovered in Bowling Green City Park Thursday. During the investigation, authorities learned that the man was a former BGSU professor.More >>
