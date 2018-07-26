Maumee Valley basketball player in high demand

(Zeb Jackson is used to the spotlight. He's only played two years of high school basketball, but almost every major college across the nation knows his name.)

The 6'3" guard from Maumee Valley Country Day School already has offers to play college basketball at Ohio State, Wisconsin, Toledo, just to name a few.

He's also caught the attention of Tom Izzo at Michigan State and John Beilein at Michigan.

He's traveled all over the country playing in tournaments this summer, including this week in Las Vegas. He's got great options for the next level, but he's not rushing to make a decision just yet.

"I've gotten a lot taller over the last year," said Jackson. "The offers started coming in at the beginning of this AAU season. It started with Providence and then it just took off."

"The skill you all see out in the public, it's not just happened, it's been earned through a lot of hard work," said his High School Coach Rob Conover. "If he's got weaknesses, he attacks those weaknesses pretty hard, and really gets after his strengths as well."

