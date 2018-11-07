Love brunch? Here are the Go 419 Must-Go Brunch Spots

Love brunch? Here are the Go 419 Must-Go Brunch Spots
The 419 has several brunch spots that you'll find snap worthy.
By Malena Caruso | July 20, 2018 at 8:10 PM EST - Updated November 7 at 4:07 PM

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - You know that time … we've all been there… when you sleep in late on Sunday and it too late for breakfast and too early for lunch. Then you're left with Brunch Time.

It's 11:30 a.m. and you ask yourself, "where should I go for brunch?"

Go 419 is here to help!

Here are our Must-Go Places! Click HERE for a map.

  • Granite City Food & Brewery – Maumee
  • Manhattan’s Pub ‘n Cheer – Uptown Toledo
  • The Café at Oliver House – Downtown
  • Scrambler’s – West Toledo
  • Star Diner – West Toledo
  • Rick’s City Diner – West Toledo
  • American Table Family Restaurant – Perrysburg
  • Doc Watson’s – South Toledo
  • Ye Old Durty Bird – Downtown
  • The Original Pancake House – West Toledo
  • First Watch – West Toledo
  • Packo’s at the Park.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.