Love brunch? Here are the Go 419 Must-Go Brunch Spots

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - You know that time … we've all been there… when you sleep in late on Sunday and it too late for breakfast and too early for lunch. Then you're left with Brunch Time.
It's 11:30 a.m. and you ask yourself, "where should I go for brunch?"
Go 419 is here to help!
Here are our Must-Go Places! Click HERE for a map.
- Granite City Food & Brewery – Maumee
- Manhattan’s Pub ‘n Cheer – Uptown Toledo
- The Café at Oliver House – Downtown
- Scrambler’s – West Toledo
- Star Diner – West Toledo
- Rick’s City Diner – West Toledo
- American Table Family Restaurant – Perrysburg
- Doc Watson’s – South Toledo
- Ye Old Durty Bird – Downtown
- The Original Pancake House – West Toledo
- First Watch – West Toledo
- Packo’s at the Park.
