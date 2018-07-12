Former Spartan head coach Darryl Rogers passes away

Former Michigan State football head coach Darryl Rogers passed away Wednesday, according to a press release on the team’s official website. He was 83.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Darryl Rogers and his family at this most difficult time," MSU head coach Mark Dantonio said. "Coach Rogers won the 1978 Big Ten Championship at Michigan State and was, in many ways, an offensive pioneer in college football. I was honored to have had the opportunity to talk to him a number of times throughout my time here and he was always very supportive. He loved Michigan State and will forever be a Spartan."

Rogers coached at Michigan State from 1976-79. He led the Spartans to the 1978 Big Ten championship and was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year.

Rogers is survived by his wife, Marsha, and daughters, Stacy and Jamie.

